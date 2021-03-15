Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $939.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.