Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AYALY opened at $15.41 on Friday. Ayala has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

