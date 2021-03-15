Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a top pick rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ayr Wellness from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.83).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

