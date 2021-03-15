Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 260.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,435 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $4.05 on Monday, reaching $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,869. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

