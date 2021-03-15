Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $541.81. 13,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,574. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $608.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $561.46 and a 200 day moving average of $456.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.