Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.18. 1,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,940. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.03 and a 200 day moving average of $282.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

