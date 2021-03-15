Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $15.94 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,445 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,376,270. The stock has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.