Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $35.69 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.51. The stock had a trading volume of 169,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,099. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

