Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.