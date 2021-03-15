B. Riley Raises KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Price Target to $22.00

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $597.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. Analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 191,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

