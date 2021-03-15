Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE BAD traded up C$2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$43.30. The company had a trading volume of 130,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,406. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$44.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

