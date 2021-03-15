Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Ariel Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 7.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Baidu worth $633,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

Baidu stock opened at $261.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.