Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

