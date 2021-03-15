Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $548.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $560.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.31.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

