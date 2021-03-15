Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $139.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.88. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $140.53.

