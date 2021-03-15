Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

