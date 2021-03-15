Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,988 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $148.16 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.82. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

