Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,311 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after buying an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $3,693,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,929,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $52.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

