Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.11 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

