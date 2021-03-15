Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ball by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,134,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.