Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,419 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.37% of Safety Insurance Group worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

