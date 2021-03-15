Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $26,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

