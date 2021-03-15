Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 157,755 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

