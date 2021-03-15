Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 57,023 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $25,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after buying an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $11,614,000. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

