Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000.

NYSE HMN opened at $43.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

