Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.05 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Restaurant Brands International worth $26,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,600,000 after buying an additional 491,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after buying an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,269,000 after buying an additional 225,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $63.49 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,881,475.05. Insiders sold 368,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

