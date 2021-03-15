Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 120,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

