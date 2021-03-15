Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

FBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

