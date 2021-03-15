Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 131,892 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.03% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $25,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

