Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 271,994 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 271,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Radian Group by 871.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,411,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Radian Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 846,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

