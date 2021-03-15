Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 700,898 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

