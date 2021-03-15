Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 430,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 237,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

