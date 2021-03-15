Barclays Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €96.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.82 ($80.97).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €70.72 ($83.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €64.96 and a 200 day moving average of €54.70. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €72.98 ($85.86).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.