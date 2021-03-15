Barclays Begins Coverage on Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.25.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

