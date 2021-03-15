Barclays PLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of eHealth worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 1,373.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.