Barclays PLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $11.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

