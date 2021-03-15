Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

