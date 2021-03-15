Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,119 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vonage worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vonage by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vonage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vonage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -122.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.