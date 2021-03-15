Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $106,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $205,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,231 shares of company stock worth $23,768,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

