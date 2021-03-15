Barclays PLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 265.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 42,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

