Barclays PLC Sells 11,591 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Shutterstock worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $92.29 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,163 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.