Barclays PLC Sells 53,248 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $40.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

