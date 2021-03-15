Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $61.96.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

