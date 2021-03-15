Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 167.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTN. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

GTN stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $675,718.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 67,090 shares of company stock worth $1,285,147 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

