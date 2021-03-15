Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 4,369 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 329,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 246,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 203,409 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

FFBC opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.