Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 57.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after acquiring an additional 456,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 172,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

FOE opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.