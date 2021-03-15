Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €94.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.66 ($85.48).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €72.60 ($85.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.84 ($85.69). The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion and a PE ratio of -62.91.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

