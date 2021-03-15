Basic Attention Token One Day Volume Tops $322.51 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $322.51 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00638241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

