Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,769,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $9,649,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

