Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

